European Bank Secures its Business Operations with Juniper Networks

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Juniper Networks announced that Banca di San Marino SpA has selected Juniper Networks’ unified cybersecurity platform, powered by Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN), to protect its core and online banking systems and safeguard its customers.

The historic bank, which is a significant part of the Republic of San Marino’s financial system, serves private and corporate banking clients that reach far beyond San Marino and has an obligation to uphold the highest professional standards, including detecting and responding to today’s most sophisticated cyber threats.

Banca di San Marino deployed Juniper Networks® SRX Series Services Gateways managed by Junos Space® Security Director with Policy Enforcer and will add Juniper Sky™ Advanced Threat Prevention (Sky ATP) to provide real-time monitoring of internet traffic to and from its local area network.

Juniper’s SDSN technology is a key part of Banca di San Marino’s efforts to be compliant with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), enabling the bank to be well-informed on data flows and potential breaches affecting its network.

To design and deliver the entire SDSN security solution, Banca di San Marino selected Juniper Networks’ partner KBE Intelligence, an information consulting company specializing in security with offices in Italy, San Marino and Canada.

By utilizing Juniper’s unified cybersecurity platform, the bank has created a consistent security posture across its entire banking environment, while also securing its data and applications against internal and external threats. Additionally, the bank’s security operations are streamlined with automated policy management and enforcement that permits its IT operations team more time to focus on strategic initiatives for the bank.