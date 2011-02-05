Equifax Breach Fine - 8MAN Comment

September 2018 by Simon Cuthbert, Head of International, 8MAN by Protected Networks

Following the news that Equifax has been fined the maximum £500,000 penalty for its data breach last year, the comment below from Simon Cuthbert, Head of International, 8MAN by Protected Networks.

"It’s noteworthy to see that the ICO have given Equifax the maximum penalty for its data breach last year, but had this been under the new GDPR regulation, the fines could have been substantially more. This should come as a warning to businesses to get their houses in order and the necessary security processes in place.

The announcement states that “multiple failures, meant personal information had been kept longer than necessary and left vulnerable”. It is not only critical that organisations have visibility over who has access to data and how they are using that access, but more importantly, ensuring access to that data is terminated when it is no longer required. The implementation of a least privilege policy could ensure access to data remains secure, manageable and minimises the risk of a data breach."