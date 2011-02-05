EcoDataCenter joins forces with real estate fund Areim to accelerate roll out of climate positive data centers

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Swedish developer of climate-positive data centers EcoDataCenter is teaming up with Nordic real estate owner and fund manager Areim to step up its focus on carbon-positive and climate-adjusted data centers. EcoDataCenter has completed a directed share issue of SEK 200 million subscribed by Areim which has made Areim the principal owner of EcoDataCenter.

EcoDataCenter is currently finishing the construction of the world’s first carbon-positive data center in Falun, Sweden, and both companies see a tremendous potential for the concept.

EcoDataCenter and Areim recently signed an agreement for a joint investment in data centers. As part of this agreement, Areim’s III real estate fund has bought into EcoDataCenter to become principal owner by subscribing to a directed share issue of SEK 200 million [USD 22m ; EUR 19.4m]. Areim is a Nordic property owner and manages, via its funds, capital on behalf of both Swedish institutions and some of the world’s largest institutional investors.

Data centers consume large amounts of energy and therefore produce substantial environmental emissions, not least carbon dioxide. EcoDataCenter’s data centers are designed and built to produce a minimum of carbon dioxide emissions, leading to greater efficiency and lower costs.