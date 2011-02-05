Search
Duality Technologies Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner for Privacy Preservation in Analytics

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Duality Technologies, a provider of Privacy Enhancing Technology (PET) Solutions based on Homomorphic Encryption, today announced it has been recognized as a “Cool Vendor” in the report titled “Cool Vendors in Privacy Preservation in Analytics”1 by Gartner, Inc.

The report notes that” data is the heart of all business intelligence (BI) and analytics activities, yet all personal data brings privacy risk with it — a risk that must be treated to ensure that value drawn from insights can actually be used.”

1 Gartner Cool Vendors in Privacy Preservation in Analytics, Bart Willemsen, et al, 4 September 2019




