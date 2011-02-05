Device Authority and nCipher Security announce success in delivering trust for medical IoT

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform integrates with nCipher’s nShield hardware security modules (HSMs) to provide high-assurance device authentication, managed end-to-end encryption, and certificate provisioning for IoT devices, ideal for medical, industrial, and other smart connected products. KeyScaler delivers a scalable, device-based authentication and authorization to establish a strong root of trust and identity assurance for medical IoT devices.

The medical device manufacturer produces high quality surgical robot systems which perform a variety of treatments and procedures on patients in hospitals. This advanced new technology benefits patients by making surgery less invasive and reducing the risk of infection. Connecting to the internet however creates security risks and challenges for the devices, the applications they interact with as well as the data. With patient safety top of mind, the customer sought a solution that would both protect the transfer and receipt of critical data and surgical instructions as well as provide strong authentication and guarantee the integrity of the medical device itself. Working closely with the customer’s project team, nCipher and Device Authority have been able to provide a solution that meets integration and security needs, as well provide enhanced features to support both online and offline processing.

With IoMT solutions being in use for extended periods of time (5-10 years or more), it is essential to be able to support the solutions of today, as well as adapt for the challenges of tomorrow. Device Authority and nCipher can provide a new level of assurance, as well as bring innovative solutions that solve the challenges of the evolving medical security landscape.

