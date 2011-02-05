Device Authority Innovates KeyScaler for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service (DPS) and Docker Support

May 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Device Authority has developed a complimentary set of solutions for Microsoft, their customers and partners, to enable their end to end service offerings with enhanced security, and to accelerate, optimize, and leverage their investments in Internet of Things (IoT) deployments. Device Authority brings simplified and automated device registration, onboarding, provisioning and management of credentials for IoT devices that connect to Azure IoT Hub.

Device Authority’s latest software release (KeyScaler 6.4) includes a Microsoft Azure IoT Hub DPS Connector which leverages KeyScaler EPIC (Enhanced Platform Integration Connector) technology, providing customers and partners with reduced complexity, reduced risk and improved security. KeyScaler automates many tasks for DPS, provides device attestation, and also acts as the source of truth for IoT devices.

KeyScaler supports any device, any IoT platform, any Certificate Authority, and any Network. KeyScaler can now be deployed inside Docker containers, which expands this agnostic approach to the hosting infrastructure technology, allowing support for any operating system and any infrastructure.