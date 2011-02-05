Deep Secure Announces Reseller Agreement with GulfNet Solutions

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Deep Secure has brought on-board GulfNet Solutions (GNS) to resell Deep Secure Content Threat Removal solutions in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Under the terms of the agreement, GNS will resell Deep Secure’s ground-breaking content threat removal technology across the region.

Part of the AZAQ group of companies, GNS is a Saudi based provider of cybersecurity solutions, consulting services and workforce with the expertise and local knowledge to deliver Deep Secure solutions that remove cyber security threats concealed in content and so help customers mitigate risk and enhance compliance.

Deep Secure’s pioneering technology addresses a gap in the market for simultaneously defeating all content threats – known, unknown (zero-day), and the undetectable – without the need to understand or identify the threats and without isolating the business from them. This is a unique approach as it defeats content threats and fosters productivity by only allowing safe business content to pass through.

Deep Secure has fully developed, multi-tier channel programmes for distributors and resellers to add value for partners from a financial, marketing, enablement and support standpoint. This includes a discount scheme for sales and renewals, a free-of-charge training and certification process to get partners sales accredited, and much more.