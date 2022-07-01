Cybersecurity in Orbit: Sollensys signs Eta Space

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Sollensys Corp announced a new customer deal with Eta Space, the cryogenic propellant management company building service depots in space to advance our space economy infrastructure. The deal lays a path to keep important test data – expected to be in orbit by 2024 – safe from the threat of hacking. The announcement was made by Sollensys CEO Don Beavers and Eta Space CEO Bill Notardonato, a 30- year NASA veteran.

To achieve a fully functioning space economy we not only need to solve for feeding and housing the brave pioneering space workers but safely transporting them as well. The partnership between Eta Space and Sollensys will use the first blockchain-based cybersecurity safety net to thwart the threats of ransomware and data loss in space. Eta Space has won two major development awards from NASA to advance their work in improving efficiencies in design and operation for cryogenic propellant management systems. One of their premier orbital test platforms is LOXSAT, which is a specialized mission focused on furthering our understanding of how ultra-cold liquids, such as cryogenic oxygen, behave in space and in the absence of gravity.

Rendering of Eta Space’s LOXSAT2, planned to launch in 2025. Courtesy of Eta Space.

Sollensys presently deploys its technology to keep on-planet financial, government, medical and other industries safe from ransomware. Rather than starting with penetrable endpoints, Sollensys begins with securing a copy of what the hackers want most to hold hostage and corrupt: organizations’ digital intellectual property and operational data. Sollensys exists to ensure companies never pay a ransom and their business can continue swiftly by safeguarding an immutable and uncorrupted copy of their critical data.

“The mission of Sollensys is to create a next generation blockchain cybersecurity company that makes the world – and now space – safer for all of us by creating a ransomware safety net with our blockchain archive server,” said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp. “We are honored that ETA Space chose our technology solution to safeguard their mission critical data.”

“The future of reliable cybersecurity recovery is happening today in Palm Bay, on the Florida Space Coast,” said Bill Notardonato, CEO of Eta Space. “We are grateful to be working with Don Beavers and his team at Sollensys. His talented team of engineers have harnessed the multifaceted capabilities of blockchain technology into an agile cybersecurity solution. While we develop mission hardware to collect novel orbital test data that is essential to the future of space exploration and commercialization, it is imperative to protect that data as well as our intellectual property. Sollensys is making that happen.”