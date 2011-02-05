Comment Fujitsu: Cyberattack could stop the country

October 2018 by Fujitsu

Following reports that as more devices get connected, cyber-attacks could increase in number and severity, Sarah Armstrong-Smith, Head of Continuity and Resilience at Fujitsu, comments:

“Better security shouldn’t stifle the innovation that is driven by better connectivity. Instead, there should be a focus on ’security by design’, where security is built into the design of every product and service, not just something that’s bolted on afterwards. That’s because, as we move further into digitalisation, cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue. At the end of the day it is intrinsic to the resilience and longevity of any organisation, and those that depend upon it.

But the fact is, whether its 5G, AI or machine learning, we’re becoming increasingly reliant on connected services and while also addressing the product side of the equation, there is an urgent need for both private and public companies to own responsibility for closing the gap in skills that currently plagues the cyber-security sector.

In a world of connected devices and, in future, more and more AI and machine learning governing our towns and cities, ensuring we give future generations the skills to protect data is vital. We recently set-up the University Technical College (UTC) Cyber Security Group to help ensure that we - and other private organisations — are doing our best to develop the right cyber skills to adequately safeguard the UK from future cyber threats and attacks.

All organisations - private and public - are pivotal in closing the cybersecurity skills gap, ensuring our children are fully equipped for facing future inevitabilities. We are fast progressing towards a ’digital first’ nation and we need to ensure we are investing at the very beginning of the education experience, and developing the right skills to support a thriving digital economy.”