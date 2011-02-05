Search
Comment: Bank of Ireland outage

November 2019 by Dan Middleton, Country Manager, UKI at Veeam

The Bank of Ireland is experiencing a serious outage and into its second day, the comment from Dan Middleton, Country Manager, UKI at Veeam.

“In every industry, organisations are under constant pressure to have their data available 24/7/365, so we can imagine the pressure the Bank of Ireland must be under. In the banking industry competition is at an all-time high and the technology to help customers manage their finances more intelligently has set a precedent in terms of the service they expect.”

“That said, they’re not the only ones struggling. Our 2019 Veeam Cloud Data Management report found that nearly three-quarters (73%) of businesses recognize that they still are unable to meet users’ demands for uninterrupted access to applications and data. This gap is causing business-critical challenges, from damage to customer confidence and brand integrity, right through to losses of hundreds of thousands of pounds an hour.”

“It doesn’t matter if loss or lack of access to data is caused by hardware failure or a cyber-attack, or even an employee gone rogue. Customers will not care about what caused an issue; they will want to know their data is protected and that they’re still able to use services and applications as normal, without interruption, and that requires data availability.”

“Having an effective Cloud Data Management strategy will go a long way to resolving this issue. As organisations increasingly shift towards customer-centric business models, storage, back-up and the effective orchestration of data to the benefit of the customer is critical.”




