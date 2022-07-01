Cohesity Named a Major Player in the 2022 IDC MarketScape Worldwide Distributed Scale-Out File System Vendor Assessment

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Cohesity announced it was named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Distributed Scale-Out File System 2022 Vendor Assessment. This is the first year this MarketScape has been published.

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. Cohesity was recognized as a Major Player based on 12 capabilities and 10 strategies criteria and metrics. In the report, Eric Burgener, research vice president, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, IDC, described Cohesity SmartFiles as “a software-defined storage system that supports significant deployment flexibility in both on-premises and public cloud-based environments.” Burgener also observed that “SmartFiles differentiates itself by deployment flexibility, comprehensive global data management capabilities, and the ease of use of a ‘second generation’ distributed scale-out file system.” Additionally, the report highlights that “enterprises can also install SmartFiles in public cloud environments from Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. Its deployment flexibility also allows it to be installed on a VM for low-cost edge deployments.”

The vendor assessment goes on to recognize Cohesity’s platform approach (the Cohesity Helios platform) with a published API and a marketplace (the Cohesity Marketplace ecosystem). It notes that the Cohesity Helios platform “presents a potentially significant opportunity to consolidate workloads across use cases onto a single platform, improving administrative productivity and lowering infrastructure costs.”

Cohesity Threat Defense is a critical component of the company’s offerings. This multilayered data security architecture helps organizations achieve cyber resilience, minimize risks from evolving cybersecurity threats, and enable rapid recovery. In the IDC MarketScape report, Burgener acknowledged Cohesity’s solution “supports a very complete set of security features and ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery capabilities.”

In the assessment’s “Consider Cohesity When” section, Burgener observed, “When Cohesity SmartFiles wins, it’s often because the enterprise felt that it provided all the needed unstructured data management capabilities of competitors at a lower cost and/or with more flexible deployment options.”