Cavirin Names Praveen Jain as New Chief Technology Officer

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Cavirin Systems, Inc. announced the appointment of seasoned executive Praveen Jain as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, Praveen will be responsible for developing and delivering the organization’s strategic technology plan as the company embarks on its next phase of growth in 2019 and beyond. Praveen will focus on strategy and customer relations, elevating Cavirin’s value proposition and strategic positioning in the growing hybrid cloud security market.

Praveen brings more than 25 years of leadership in innovation, strategy, and execution of products in the data center infrastructure space, creating customer success stories around the world. Previously, he has been a business leader and also a co-founder of several successful startups including Insieme Networks, which was acquired by Cisco for $863 million. While at Cisco, Praveen, as a Senior Vice President, led the engineering team in developing a massively scalable and revolutionary SDN product, the Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI), helping customers build hybrid cloud (IaaS) solutions. ACI is now deployed in enterprise datacenters worldwide, generating revenues in the billions.

Prior to Insieme Networks, Praveen also led UCS server engineering at start-up Nuova Systems, while prior to Nuova Systems, he was a Director of Engineering at Andiamo Systems, also acquired by Cisco.