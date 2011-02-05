Carbon Black Introduces Cb ThreatHunter, Delivering Advanced Threat Hunting and Incident Response (IR) Capabilities on the Cb Predictive Security Cloudâ„¢ (PSC)

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Cb ThreatHunter leverages unfiltered data on the PSC, an endpoint security platform with a single agent and single console to consolidate prevention, detection, response, managed services and advanced threat hunting

Carbon Black introduced Cb ThreatHunter, delivering powerful, new, advanced threat hunting and IR capabilities on the Cb Predictive Security Cloud (PSC). The new offering will be the fourth service delivered on the PSC this year. The Cb ThreatHunter announcement was made from the company’s sold-out annual user conference, #CbConnect18, in New York.

LIVESTREAM: Sign up to view a livestream of the #CbConnect18 keynotes by clicking here

Adding Advanced Threat Hunting to the PSC

Cb ThreatHunter is delivered through the PSC, Carbon Black’s powerful endpoint protection platform that consolidates multiple critical endpoint security capabilities supporting both IT and security operations, including: next-generation antivirus (NGAV) + endpoint detection and response (EDR); advanced threat hunting and IR; virtualised data center security; real-time endpoint query and remediation; and managed threat hunting and triage.

Threat Hunting Powered by Continuous Collection of Unfiltered Data

Most EDR and IR tools on the market collect only a limited set of historical data. As a result, SOCs and IR teams struggle to get their hands on the information they need to investigate, proactively hunt and remediate.

Cb ThreatHunter solves this problem by continuously collecting unfiltered data, giving security teams all the information they need to: proactively hunt threats, uncover suspicious behavior, disrupt active attacks, repair damage quickly and address gaps in defenses. Investigations that often take days or weeks can be completed in just minutes with Cb ThreatHunter.

Inspired by Cb Response, an EDR market pioneer with more than 2,000 active customers, Cb ThreatHunter is a brand new product, built from the ground up on the PSC, offering security teams advanced threat hunting and IR capabilities, including:

More Powerful Search Fields: Cb ThreatHunter equips security teams with the ability to flexibly hunt threats, even if an endpoint is offline. With this level of visibility, researchers can see what happened at every stage of an attack with intuitive attack-chain visualisations, and uncover advanced threats, while minimising attacker dwell time. This insight provides immediate answers with comprehensive behavioral context to stop attacks as quickly as possible.

Enhanced Threat Intel Matching: Cb ThreatHunter’s sophisticated detection combines custom and cloud-delivered threat intel, automated watchlists and integrations with the rest of the security stack to efficiently scale hunting across the enterprise. This advanced level of detection allows security teams to proactively explore environments for abnormal activity, leverage cloud-delivered threat intelligence and automate repeat hunts. Additionally, the PSC’s platform extensibility allows developers to create custom watchlists to power real-time detection and correlate data across the security stack.

Elastic Cloud Scalability: Cb ThreatHunter is natively built on the PSC, allowing security teams to rapidly deploy and scale the solution across their enterprise without investing in (or maintaining) on-premise infrastructure. By eliminating these costs and processes, Cb ThreatHunter enables teams to simplify their operations and focus their energy on hunting and responding to threats.

Cb ThreatHunter will be generally available in November 2018.