Brenderup Group makes big move to the cloud with Interoute

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Interoute has been selected by Brenderup Group, a leading manufacturer of trailers and load carrier systems, to host the company’s server environment. All servers were migrated in one project to the Interoute Virtual Data Centre (VDC) cloud platform.

“Interoute VDC combined with Interoute Edge SD-WAN provides a future-proof solution that delivers improved capacity and low latency, and at the same time we don’t have to handle multiple providers,” said Peter Nilsson, Supply Chain Manager at Brenderup Group. “The solution enables us to focus on our core business and facilitates our organic and inorganic growth in our current as well as new geographic markets and distribution channels. Interoute has proven to us before that it understands our needs and we look forward to keep developing our partnership.”

Interoute has for several years delivered an MPLS network to Brenderup Group, whose operations cover six countries in Europe. Now, Brenderup Group has chosen to broaden the partnership with Interoute to support the digital transformation of the company’s ICT infrastructure. The new solution combines Interoute VDC with Interoute Edge SD-WAN, a software-defined WAN service that reduces costs and improves the performance of cloud applications by managing network traffic in an intelligent manner. It enables Brenderup Group to streamline product development and more easily implement future acquisitions.

“Brenderup Group has started a digital journey with us and we are proud of the extended trust that means we take an overall responsibility for the company’s server environment”, said Mark Lewis, EVP Products & Development, at Interoute. “A large migration of this kind, where the entire server environment is moved at once, can be overwhelming for many companies, which is why we regard this partnership as a reflection of our ability to support companies in their digital transformation.”