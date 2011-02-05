Blockpass appoints BlockEx as an official distributor of PASS Token

June 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Blockpass has announced plans to partner with token-issuing platform and exchange BlockEx as an official distributor of the much-anticipated PASS Token.

The BlockEx Digital Asset Exchange Platform (DAxP) manages the entire lifecycle of blockchain based digital assets, including origination, issuance, exchange, settlement and redemption. The DAxP includes a digital asset creation tool, exchange, clearing, settlement, registry and Brokerage Software.

Blockpass is a blockchain-based identity verification application that supports user-centric digital identity creation facilitating seamless access to regulated blockchain services and connected devices. The fully-functioning Blockpass application supports both iOS and Android and allows users to have complete control over their identity data, allowing for greater security, protection, and user data independence.

PASS Tokens enable Blockpass to offer shared regulatory compliance services for humans, companies, objects and devices. PASS Tokens was released in a Token Distribution Event, supported by a list of distributors which now includes BlockEx. Contributors can purchase PASS tokens through Blockpass’ official distributor network using the Blockpass app and a newly verified identity.

Blockpass has announced a number of different partnerships lately, including Holdex, Myki, and Infinito Wallet. In addition, in April of this year, Blockpass announced the creation of the Blockpass Identity Lab - a research lab which will explore ways in which blockchain technology can protect personal data from online scammers and hackers.