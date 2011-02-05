BioSec demonstrates family-friendly stadium concept in cooperation with Fujitsu

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

BioSec Group Ltd. has revealed to attend one of the leading stadium industry events with Fujitsu. The companies will exhibit at the Arena Summit in Germany, from 20th to 21st November. BioSec and Fujitsu will demonstrate the innovative stadium security concept based on palm vein recognition at the event.

BioSec’s stadium security and service solution package, the StadiumGuard will be demonstrated in an interactive environment, where visitors can learn more about the system, which provides a zero tolerance concept for football violence.

StadiumGuard is the last brick in the line of technologies in order to be able to create really 100% personalised tickets, keeping banned people outside the stadium during their banishment. Using the technology, family-friendly stadiums can be created, literally with the wave of the hand with a palm vein recognition based biometric personal authentication solution. By using the system, visitors can access the stadium by hovering their hands above the vein scanner, which provides simple-, secure and convenient authentication under a second. According to BioSec Group CEO, Péter Györgydeák, “Violence-free sports events and family-friendly stadiums are not magic. It is “just” technology.”

The companies will demonstrate the StadiumGuard solution package at the booth number 4, where attendees can find out more about stadium operation on the next level, where high security and service level go hand in hand. In addition, visitors can learn more about the benefits of palm vein recognition based authentication at sports events through the companies’ presentation on the 20th November.