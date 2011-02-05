Becrypt’s secure operating system, Paradox, listed on Crown Commercial Service’s Spark marketplace

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Becrypt announced that its security-focused operating system, Paradox, has been listed on Spark, a new Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) provided by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS).

Spark: The Technology Innovation Marketplace, provides a smarter way for public sector customers to access the very latest technologies. By supporting cutting-edge products and markets that aren’t catered for in traditional commercial agreements, Spark can drive innovation and cost-savings across the public sector, for both internal and citizen-facing services.

Developed in collaboration with UK Government, Paradox reduces cybersecurity risks and ensures that endpoint devices (desktops, laptops, thin clients, kiosks) always boot into a ‘known good state’ free of any malware or compromise. This is achieved through incorporating a ‘secure-by-design’ architecture, allowing organisations to stay in full control of applications and data.

Updates to Paradox and the full application stack are provided by Becrypt, thereby significantly reducing security patch management overheads.

Bernard Parsons, CEO at Becrypt, said: “With the UK government’s mandate to increase cloud adoption, public sector organisations need to easily understand, implement and use cloud services to drive cost savings and IT efficiencies. To this end, Spark is the ideal platform to amplify Paradox’s USPs to public sector customers and SMEs; it provides a cost-effective, scalable and agile way for customers to access cloud-based services and online applications.”

As a DPS, Spark enables new suppliers to join and add new service offerings to the marketplace. This helps CCS support the public sector in achieving maximum commercial value. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945m – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Paradox is optimised for endpoints accessing cloud or VDI-based resources and is suitable for both ‘Official’ and ‘Above Official’ environments. Paradox is listed under the ‘Security’ and ‘Internet of Things’ filters within the Spark marketplace, enabling customers to search for products and shortlist relevant suppliers for bespoke projects in these categories.

Niall Quinn, Technology Pillar Director at CCS, said: “Spark is the result of a wide-ranging review into how the public sector adopts new technologies. It has been developed to support SMEs through government buying power while stimulating growth in the UK technology sector.

“Because it is a DPS it will be continually open to new suppliers and will have functions built into the system that will help customers and suppliers to match capabilities to their needs.”