Arrow Electronics adds IBM IaaS, PaaS and SaaS offerings to its ArrowSphere cloud platform in France

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Arrow Electronics announced that it has added various IBM cloud solution sets to ArrowSphere in France. The added offering includes a broad range of IBM platform-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions (IBM Cloud) as well as software-as-a-service (IBM MaaS360 and IBM SPSS).

The cloud computing suite IBM Cloud has more than 170 services that allow organizations to deploy and access virtualized IT resources through the cloud and develop and run applications for the public cloud.

IBM MaaS360 is a cognitive unified endpoint management (UEM) solution that allows for a consolidated management of all types of devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops and wearables. Another new software available through ArrowSphere is IBM SPSS Statistics. The solution offers sophisticated data analysis including ad-hoc and predictive evaluation based on an advanced set of statistics tools.

As a leading technology provider in the cloud channel, Arrow brings unique offerings to solution providers, system integrators and resellers looking to transition to a profitable cloud practice, accelerate their current cloud growth or optimize existing cloud services and investments. Arrow’s dedicated cloud-enablement practice is designed to enhance the expertise and offerings of solution providers and resellers, and to position them as trusted advisors to their end customers.

The ArrowSphere cloud platform enables solution providers to quote, order and provision a wide variety of cloud solutions in a matter of minutes. ArrowCloud.com provides a single point of entry to Arrow’s comprehensive online resources aimed at guiding solution providers forward—no matter where they are in their journey to the cloud.