ANSecurity helps Hogarth Worldwide move to a Zero Trust security model protecting 4000 staff across 50 sites

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

ANSecurity,announce a successful Zero Trust security enablement project with Hogarth Worldwide to strengthen access controls for over 4000 staff across 50 sites.

Hogarth Worldwide is a creative production business, providing marketing production and adaptation services for some of the world’s most recognisable brands and global multinationals. Hogarth’s integrated production workflow and Media Asset Management technologies bring all-media production under a common workflow to generate tangible savings for clients.

Hogarth is headquartered in London with established production hubs in New York, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Cape Town and Bucharest. The business was founded in 2008 and is majority-owned by WPP Group. Over the last 8 years’, Hogarth has grown from under 300 staff based at its headquarters in London to span over 4000 users, across 50 sites connected to 5 data centre locations.

In 2018, Hogarth decided to both refresh its secure access platforms to meet greater demand and gain access to more advanced capabilities. The company also decided to deploy a Network Access Control (NAC) solution to strengthen and enforce roles-based access and endpoint security policy for network user, guest and IoT devices.

The solution is integrated into its Ruckus based Wi-Fi network, Radius authentication server and Multi-Factor Authentication which runs in Azure. The data from all these systems is passed to a SIEM to allow the IT department to quickly detect any issues and automate threat response to mitigate malware, rogue devices, unauthorised access and data leakage risks.