A10 Networks Helps Service Providers Simplify, Scale and Secure Mobile, 5G and IoT Deployments with A10 5G Gi-LAN Solution

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

A10 Networks announced the enhancement of its Thunder Convergent Firewall (CFW) Gi/SGi firewall solution to help service providers support demands of existing mobile networks and the emergence of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) deployments.

The enhanced A10 Thunder® CFW addresses rising security concerns of service providers dealing with network and DDoS attacks that may arise from a variety of intrusion points by delivering comprehensive mobile core infrastructure protection. The A10 Thunder CFW provides a consolidated and secure 5G Gi-LAN solution for an effective defense against attacks that may originate from within the network through weaponized IoT devices and smartphones, attacks from the internet on the Gi LAN as well as attacks from roaming partner networks.

The Thunder CFW includes support for GPRS Tunneling Protocol (GTP) Firewall with granular Stream Control Transport Protocol (SCTP) inspection and filtering. Also, subscriber and application-aware traffic steering capabilities allow service providers to offer differentiated revenue-generating services for growing subscriber needs. A10’s Thunder CFW also helps customers achieve superior levels of performance, scalability and visibility, along with exceptionally high firewall connection rates in a compact form factor.

Additionally, A10 security services such as, A10 Threat Intelligence Service and A10 URL Classification Service can be leverages on the Thunder CFW for regulatory compliance, web access control and service monetization options. Highlights of the Enhanced A10 Thunder CFW 5G Gi-LAN Solution

• Gi LAN Consolidation — A10 5G Gi-LAN solution consolidates L4–L7 functions including CGNAT, stateful firewall and application visibility for streamlined management, less operational overhead and reduced latency to integrate greater efficiencies on the Gi LAN.

• Application Visibility & Control — DPI-based application visibility with comprehensive subscriber awareness provides granular insights into network traffic. Understanding network and application traffic trends allows for effective planning, deeper business intelligence, enhanced Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) compliance and service monetization.

• GTP Firewall – Defend mobile core against GTP-based attacks coming in from access networks and roaming partners to support uninterrupted operations. Supports integrated mobile network security features for GTP control plane, including protocol conformance, rate-limiting, scanning for malformed GTP packets.

• Intelligent Traffic Steering – A10’s subscriber-aware traffic steering solution enables service providers to enhance their business models for new revenue streams with differentiated service offerings, and can improve cost efficiencies with better utilization of value added services (VAS) resources.

• Accelerates adoption of SDN/NFV – Right-size networks with on-demand capacity, and leverage consumption flexibility with a software subscription-based capacity pooling licensing model to reduce overprovisioning. Achieve scalability and performance needed across software and SDN environments to support emerging data center and cloud architectures.

The enhanced A10 Thunder CFW 5G Gi-LAN Solution is available now on A10 Thunder CFW.