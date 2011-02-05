3M draws attention to physical privacy issues as part of GDPR compliance

June 2018 by 3M

3M, the science-based technology company, is working with UK businesses to raise awareness of ‘physical privacy’, following the introduction of the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) on 25 May 2018, which requires organisations worldwide to rethink how they access, use and maintain personal data.

3M is highlighting the need for physical safeguards against data privacy threats, including making sure that screens and printed documents are not easily viewable or accessible by unauthorised people.

Says Peter Barker, EMEA Market Development Manager, Display Materials and Systems Division at 3M, “There are a variety of ways in which data could be stolen that people may not have considered, yet could still impact GDPR compliance. For instance, an employee reviewing sensitive data on a smartphone in a public place and not noticing that someone nearby is observing the screen, or even snapping an image. In the office, screens can also be vulnerable to unauthorised viewing. Also, make sure that paper-based sensitive data is not inadvertently exposed, plus thoroughly erase data from obsolete computing equipment.”

Continues Peter Barker, “A breach of data could result from something as simple and fast as someone seeing private information on a screen. With more people having more devices, along with more open-plan and mobile working, those risks could increase. Making sure that there are strict strategies around document access, such as routine shredding, locked briefcases and cabinets, plus using privacy filters to protect screens from prying eyes, will help ensure better physical privacy, both in and outside the workplace.”

Privacy filters fit quickly and easily on to a variety of screens, including desktop monitors, laptops, tablets and smartphones. They ensure that on-screen information is only visible straight-on and at close range: otherwise, prying eyes merely see a blank screen. Privacy filters can also help to protect screens from scratches and unwanted glare.

Increased demand for privacy filters

Hypertec is one of the UK’s main suppliers of privacy filters from 3M. Says Victoria Roberts, Marketing Manager, Hypertec: “We have seen a sizeable increase in requests for privacy filters within our reseller base, where we actively help them engage with customers to implement protective on screen-data measures, to ensure sensitive information is secure. 3M Privacy Filters offer our customers best-practice on-screen data protection for working towards GDPR framework compliance.”