3M Introduces the 3M COMPLY Attachment System - new flip-up/flip-down design for sharing one minute, privacy the next

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

3M, the science-based technology company, has announced the UK launch of its new COMPLY Attachment System, designed to keep laptop screens protected from prying eyes one minute, then easy to share the next. Compatible with all 3M privacy filters and suitable for retrofit, the COMPLY Attachment System from 3M helps users improve their visual privacy, reduce the risk of visual hacking and support General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.

Free samples are available by visiting 3M.co.uk/COMPLY and visitors to London’s International Security Expo can see COMPLY in action on 3M booth K33 between 3-4 December 2019.

A proprietary hinge design combined with strong 3M adhesive means that the COMPLY Attachment System can withstand rigorous daily use, plus the filter can be flipped up and down without leaving fingerprints. There is a choice of three types of privacy filter film: Black Filter, Gold Filter and High Clarity (ideal where optimal screen clarity is required). There are also four types of COMPLY Attachment Systems from 3M to fit any style of laptop, for both flat-front or bezel-displays.