Zorgring Partners with Zivver to Enhance the Transfer of Healthcare Data

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Zorgring, the Regional Cooperation Organization (RCO) of healthcare parties in Northern Holland, has announced its partnership with secure communications platform Zivver. This collaboration aims to ensure that sensitive information between regional partners, employees, and patients is optimally protected.

Zorgring provides ICT solutions such as secure mail, call manager, network and system administration to the healthcare industry, facilitating the secure transfer of data and collaboration between providers, hospitals and other institutions in the region. The organization plays a crucial role in improving the efficiency and security of data exchange within healthcare. Zivver complements Zorgring’s objectives by further preventing data breaches and ensuring secure email communication, while also adhering to strict EU security regulations.

The partnership is set to help prevent human error, the leading cause of data breaches, and enhance email security.

Switching to Zivver provides a more robust and scalable solution for the entire region. At a time when email security is legally required for organizations to properly protect sensitive information, this is crucial.