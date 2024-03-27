Zivver Launches eSignature Feature to Bolster Email Security

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Zivver has announced the launch of its new digital signature product, Zivver Secure eSignatures. The integrated solution enhances Zivver’s secure email product, demonstrating their commitment to empowering organisations to communicate securely and effortlessly with compliant, user-friendly technology.

With a focus on the healthcare, government, finance and legal sectors, Zivver delivers an effortless, secure email platform, preventing data leaks and empowering people to work securely with minimal disruption. Trusted by 10,000 organisations worldwide, the company is extending its reach into the US after making significant strides in the UK and Benelux region.

Designed to empower efficient processes within existing email platforms, Zivver Secure eSignatures provides advanced protection when managing documents requiring signatures. By integrating directly with email clients like Outlook, the secure digital signature solution minimises workflow interruptions and empowers users to prepare, sign and send documents via Zivver’s encrypted solution.

Users benefit from easy access to signed documents and audit reports in Outlook. The application of two-factor authentication provides a significantly higher level of security than many digital signature solutions. In addition, documents are stored with Zivver’s Zero-Trust encryption, ensuring signatures comply with stringent legislations including eIDAS.

CIO and co-founder, Rick Goud said, "Our eSignature solution is a compelling advancement to the Zivver product portfolio, further enhancing organisations’ productivity with user-friendly, secure and compliant tech. Zivver Secure eSignatures is the natural next step in our product expansion, providing an effortless platform for the management of sensitive documents requiring signature, whilst streamlining workflows and reducing cluttered techstacks."

The launch follows Zivver’s recent expansion into the US market after a period of significant growth. The company also recently adapted its go-to-market strategy, serving enterprise organisations through its channel partners, while also offering a new self-service eCommerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses.