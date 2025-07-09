Zimperium zLabs Uncovers Virtualization-Based GodFather Malware Campaign Targeting Banking & Crypto Apps

July 2025 by Zimperium

Zimperium revealed new zLabs research detailing an advanced evolution of the GodFather Android banking Trojan that weaponizes on-device virtualization to hijack nearly 500 legitimate mobile applications. The technique allows attackers to run the real app inside a malicious sandbox, capture every tap and credential in real time, and bypass traditional overlay-based defenses.

Why It Matters

● Perfect deception: Users interact with the genuine app, making visual detection impossible.

● Full account takeover: Attackers harvest usernames, passwords, device PINs—even lock-screen credentials.

Rapid industry spillover: Although the latest wave focuses on a dozen Turkish financial institutions, any sector that relies on mobile apps—finance, retail, healthcare, government—faces identical risk.

● Evasive by design: GodFather layers ZIP-format tampering, accessibility abuse, and Xposed-based hooking to blind static scanners and root-detection checks.

Expert Quote

“Mobile attackers are moving beyond simple overlays; virtualization gives them unrestricted, live access inside trusted apps,” said Fernando Ortega, Senior Security Researcher, Zimperium zLabs. “Enterprises need on-device, behavior-based detection and runtime app protection to stay ahead of this shift toward a mobile-first attack strategy.”