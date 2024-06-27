Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Zimperium Welcomes Michael Williams as New Chief Marketing Officer

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Zimperium is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael Williams as our new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in cybersecurity marketing, Michael brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation.

Michael Williams joins Zimperium from KnowBe4, the world leader in security awareness training, where as CMO he helped lead the company through a successful IPO and acquisition. His leadership earned KnowBe4 top rankings in industry reports and most importantly, unparalleled ARR growth. Previously, as CMO Symantec, Michael led the company’s return to pipeline and enterprise growth. His extensive experience also includes senior leadership roles at Blue Coat Systems and McAfee, where he drove global marketing growth strategies.

At Zimperium, Michael will be responsible for shaping and executing our marketing strategy, expanding our market penetration and thought leadership. His deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape and his innovative approach to marketing will be invaluable as we continue to lead the industry in mobile threat defense.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 