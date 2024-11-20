Zimperium Predicts Data Privacy Emphasis, More Evasive Phishing Attacks and Rise of Sideloading in 2025

November 2024 by Nico Chiaraviglio, Chief Scientist - Zimperium

Each year around this time, security leaders cast their predictions on how the industry will change in the new year. What new threats will arise? How will organizations shift their security priorities? Which cybercriminal tactics will increase and which will decrease? At Zimperium, our mission is to secure the mobile attack surface and to empower security teams to effectively manage and mitigate mobile threats. In light of the research data we’ve compiled across millions of mobile devices and mobile apps over this past year, we’ve sat down to think about what new mobile security trends and threats you can expect to see in 2025. Here they are…

PREDICTION #1: Mobile Security Platforms Will Increasingly Address Data Privacy Concerns, Not Just Security

Mobile security plays a crucial role in addressing the needs of data privacy. However, we often see mobile security with the lens of threat defense and application security. But regulatory compliance is a key piece of the mobile security function and we predict that in 2025, we will see mobile security prioritizing data privacy needs by implementing robust privacy-preserving technologies. According to Zimperium’s 2024 Global Mobile Threat Report, 82% of organizations allow bringing your own device (BYOD) to work. And a recent survey from Tableau found that 63% of Internet users believe most companies aren’t transparent about how their data is used, with 48% having stopped shopping with a company because of privacy concerns. We will likely see more regulatory compliance baked into mobile security solutions, particularly around data handling and encryption standards. We are already seeing regulatory shifts in the financial sector, holding app developers accountable for any harm towards their end users due to external attacks.

KEY → Businesses are recognizing that regulatory compliance features are a necessary piece of the mobile security stack, and they are seeking mobile security platforms that address both privacy and security needs.

PREDICTION #2: Social Engineering Attacks Will Keep Becoming More Sophisticated and Evasive, Traditional Phishing Defenses Fall Short

Social engineering has evolved considerably over the past year. In 2025, we predict that “mishing,” or mobile phishing, attacks will become so sophisticated and evasive that traditional tooling won’t be able to detect it. We will see the rise of AI-driven mobile malware capable of mimicking user behavior, making it far harder to detect using traditional methods. Verizon’s 2024 Mobile Security Index revealed that AI technologies are expected to intensify the mobile threat landscape, with 77% of respondents anticipating AI-assisted attacks, such as deep fakes and SMS phishing. A notable example was identified by Zimperium’s zLabs researchers on an Android-targeted SMS stealer campaign, which to date, researchers have found over 107,000 malware samples directly tied to the campaign. In separate research, the zLabs team found a new variant of the FakeCall malware, revealing new traits present in this variant, including the ability to capture information displayed on a screen using the Android Accessibility Service. Similar to the above, we will continue to see the development of "stealth mobile devices," or devices specifically designed to circumvent typical security measures..

KEY → This highlights a strategic evolution in mobile security – evasive cyberattacks are now the new normal as cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated in their mobile phishing attacks.

PREDICTION #3: Non-Traditional Entry Points Will Escalate Enterprise Mobile Risk

Threat actors will increasingly exploit iOS shortcuts, configuration profiles, and sideloaded applications to breach enterprise security. Recent research unveiled the dangers of sideloading applications, the practice of installing mobile apps on a device that are not from the official app stores. According to Zimperium’s 2024 Global Mobile Threat Report, financial services organizations saw 68% of its mobile threats attributed to sideloaded apps. In fact, zLabs researchers found that mobile users who engage in sideloading are 200% more likely to have malware running on their devices than those who do not. Riskware and trojans, applications that disguise themselves as legitimate apps, are the most common malware families found. APAC outpaced all regions in sideloading risk with 43% of Android devices sideloading apps. To protect against the risk that comes from sideloaded apps, enterprises must effectively protect their mobile endpoints by adopting a multi-layered security strategy including mobile threat defense and mobile app vetting. The prominence of trojans are highlighted in the report with the findings indicating that threats from sideloaded apps are primarily driven by riskware and trojans, which account for a staggering 80% of the malware observed. Additionally, Zimperium’s threat data shows that approximately one in four Android devices face this issue. While sideloading is much more prevalent on Android, the recent Digital Markets Act (DMA) is expected to increase its prevalence on iOS.

KEY → Cybercriminals are constantly scouring for ways to break in and compromise corporate networks. In 2025, they will ramp up efforts on targeting non-traditional entry points.

PREDICTION #4: Surge in Mobile-Specific Ransomware

Mobile-specific ransomware is a rapidly evolving threat that should be top of mind for every CISO. Zimperium’s Mobile Banking Heist Report provides early evidence of this shift: in 2023, 29 malware families targeted 1,800 mobile banking apps with several showing early-stage ransomware capabilities. These tactics are tailored for mobile, signaling a move beyond data theft toward extortion and ransomware schemes designed specifically for mobile platforms.

This trend is part of a larger increase in ransomware and extortion attacks across digital channels. According to the 2023 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), ransomware or extortion was involved in nearly one-third of breaches, indicating a shift among traditional ransomware actors toward new methods, including mobile-focused extortion. This shift is further confirmed by the Thales 2024 Data Threat Report, which notes that ransomware and malware remain some of the fastest-growing threats, with 41% of enterprises facing malware-related breaches this year alone. With ransomware attacks growing by 21% in 2024, attackers are increasingly exploiting mobile platforms due to their unique vulnerabilities and often weaker security postures.

KEY → For CISOs, this signals an urgent need to prioritize advanced app-level security, phishing defenses, and proactive monitoring in mobile environments, as the connectivity and sensitive data handled by mobile devices make them prime targets for the next wave of ransomware.

Zimperium’s zLabs research team is on a mission to identify emerging threats to mobile security, exposing malware groups and their variants before they have a chance to wreak havoc on businesses’ mobile ecosystem. Our team will remain on the pulse of these developments, keeping a close eye on how these predictions play out in the new year!