Zimperium Partners with Android Enterprise

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Zimperium announced support for Device Trust from Android Enterprise, helping organizations verify the trust status of Android work devices—whether managed or unmanaged. Through this integration, customers can leverage Zimperium’s Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) platform to enhance real-time visibility, enforce access policies, and proactively defend against today’s mobile threats.

With more organizations embracing bring-your-own-device (BYOD) models and remote work, mobile devices have become a primary target for cybercriminals. Device Trust from Android Enterprise provides businesses with real-time trust signals—such as patch level, OS version, pending update status, screen lock, network state and more—enabling smarter, risk-based access decisions. By making it easy to continuously check the security status of a device, Device Trust from Android Enterprise helps reduce the risk of data breaches caused by outdated security patches, on-device malware and weak lock screen passcodes.

Zimperium integrates these trust signals through the Android Management API, empowering enterprises to assess risk and act in real-time. Customers can apply Zero Trust principles across their Android device fleets, gaining protection that extends from the endpoint to the cloud.

Key Benefits of Zimperium’s Support for Device Trust:

• Smarter BYOD Security: Validate device health even on personal devices without requiring full EMM enrollment.

• Faster Threat Response: Combine real-time threat detection with trust signal insights for stronger forensics and containment.

• Flexible Access Control: Apply adaptive access policies to contractors, frontline workers, and hybrid teams.

Device Trust from Android Enterprise allows organizations to gain consistent device visibility and protect corporate resources—even in dynamic and distributed work environments. When integrated with Zimperium’s MTD platform, enterprises can confidently enable mobile access without compromising on security.