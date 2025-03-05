Zimperium Announces New Integration with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Zimperium announced that it is enhancing detection and response capabilities of security teams by integrating with the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform. This new integration, now available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace, enables seamless sharing of mobile threat intelligence from Zimperium’s Mobile Threat Defense platform to CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM.

According to Zimperium’s 2024 Global Mobile Threat Report, 82% of phishing sites targeted mobile devices and unique malware samples increased by 13% year-over-year. As a pioneer of mobile security, Zimperium offers a comprehensive approach to securing the entire mobile ecosystem, from applications to endpoints, within a single platform.

Integrating Zimperium’s robust mobile threat and risk forensics with CrowdStrike’s AI-driven detection and response, all mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, equips security teams to proactively address mobile security gaps, reduce incident response times, and improve mobile endpoint security management. Together, they deliver enhanced visibility across mobile endpoints and with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, security teams can seamlessly ingest data from any security or IT source, which is enriched with Falcon platform data, threat intelligence, AI and workflow automation, providing rapid detection and response across enterprise environments.