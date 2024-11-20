Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Zadara Expands Sovereign AI Cloud Coverage

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Zadara announced the expansion of its Sovereign AI Cloud portfolio. This offering enables partners and customers to provide advanced AI inference services, further enhancing their ability to support AI-driven use cases.

Throughout the year, Zadara has invested significant resources to ensure partners are fully equipped with advanced AI technologies and services. To support this, AI capabilities have been integrated into all Zadara’s training and certification programs to equip partners with the knowledge and credentials necessary to deploy and implement AI-powered solutions on top of Zadara Sovereign Cloud for various use cases.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 