Zadara Expands Sovereign AI Cloud Coverage

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Zadara announced the expansion of its Sovereign AI Cloud portfolio. This offering enables partners and customers to provide advanced AI inference services, further enhancing their ability to support AI-driven use cases.

Throughout the year, Zadara has invested significant resources to ensure partners are fully equipped with advanced AI technologies and services. To support this, AI capabilities have been integrated into all Zadara’s training and certification programs to equip partners with the knowledge and credentials necessary to deploy and implement AI-powered solutions on top of Zadara Sovereign Cloud for various use cases.