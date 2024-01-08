Yubico released its important cybersecurity tips for 2024

January 2024 by Yubico

“The new year is often used to reflect on habits and plan for the year ahead,” said Marissa Nishimoto, manager of product security at Yubico. “Yubico wants to make it as easy as possible for both organisations and individuals to better their security practices with simple, yet effective tips and instructions. The most critical thing people should do is ensure they are using strong multi-factor authentication (MFA) everywhere they can. In a close second, they should review their password practices by making sure they’re not using the same password across all of their accounts, and use their password manager to rotate any weak or exposed passwords.”

We all know that good cybersecurity practices are important, but it can be hard to know where to start. Between email, financial services, business accounts and social media we all have a lot of information that needs to be secured. That is why Yubico is sharing its top tips, guides and checklists to help businesses and individuals get started, stopping account takeovers in their tracks. Some of the key tips include:

• Checking all frequently used accounts to enable the strongest MFA available such as a YubiKey, which is the gold standard for phishing-resistant MFA, working across hundreds of applications and services, providing strong security across multiple accounts

• Using a password manager

• Checking social media accounts

• Reviewing app permissions

“Putting proper cybersecurity measures in place for organisations or individuals is more important than ever as we continue to see an increase in cyber attacks,” said Nishimoto. “While we always recommend the use of MFA such as the YubiKey whenever possible, pairing with proper security practices will go a long way towards ensuring online accounts are safe.”