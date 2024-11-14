Yubico has announced the Yubico Enrollment Suite

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Yubico has announced the Yubico Enrollment Suite – a set of offerings that include Yubico FIDO Pre-reg and the brand new YubiEnroll . Built on Yubico’s previously existing capabilities to pre-register FIDO credentials in bulk, the Yubico Enrollment Suite delivers choices for organisations on how to easily enrol YubiKeys on behalf of its users and enable them to accelerate onboarding of users.

The new YubiEnroll client application will enable organisations and Yubico partners that use Okta Identity Cloud to easily enrol YubiKeys on behalf of end users – with other available partners to follow. Organisations can now empower their IT team to quickly enrol YubiKeys, and take advantage of an ‘enrol on behalf of user’ offering for in-person onboarding scenarios or in certain geographies that cannot easily accommodate Yubico FIDO Pre-reg delivery services.

Key features and benefits of YubiEnroll include support for:

• Key platforms – Available as an application for Windows, YubiEnroll is capable of enrolling a FIDO credential on behalf of a user, as well as configuring the YubiKey for use. Future expansion of the toolset beyond the application is planned, with additional IdPs to be supported by YubiEnroll

• Wide variety of YubiKey configuration – A range of powerful features, including resetting YubiKeys and Security Key Series keys, setting and managing PINs (with options for forced PIN changes and minimum PIN length), as well as configuring the user verification are offered

• All YubiKeys and Security Key Series keys – All YubiKey and Security Key form factors are supported, whether you’re connecting via NFC or USB. Simply plug in or tap and let YubiEnroll guide you through enrollment

Designed specifically for IT staff and administrators, YubiEnroll simplifies the process of preparing, creating and registering FIDO credentials directly with your identity provider. YubiEnroll ensures a seamless experience as an efficient and user-friendly tool that saves administrators time and reduces end user friction.