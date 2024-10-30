XM Cyber announced the launch of its Vulnerability Risk Management (VRM) solution

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

XM Cyber announced the launch of its innovative Vulnerability Risk Management (VRM) solution, extending its Continuous Exposure Management Platform. This new approach to vulnerability management empowers organizations to see through the fog of false positives left behind by legacy vulnerability assessment tools and confidently embrace an innovative new security methodology.

XM Cyber’s Vulnerability Risk Management provides a unique approach to discover, quantify, and reduce the risk presented by common vulnerabilities. By correlating CVE-related risk attributes with real-world attack techniques and cyber threats through the XM Attack Graph Analysis™, the solution validates exploitability, prioritizes action, and mobilizes remediation efforts, enabling a more effective approach to vulnerability management.

The key capabilities of XM Cyber’s Vulnerability Risk Management include:

• Prioritizing High-impact Risks: Organizations can now focus on vulnerabilities that present the greatest risk to the business with contextualized views that allow prioritization based on various risk attributes and threat context, from exploit likelihood to business impact risk.

• Validation of CVE Exploitability: The solution takes the guesswork out of CVE risk analysis by correlating exploit kits and attack techniques to CVEs and validating their exploitability in the customer’s environment.

• Mobilizes Remediation Efforts: Security teams are equipped with the justification, prioritization, and remediation guidance needed to accelerate closed-loop vulnerability patch management.

XM Cyber’s Vulnerability Risk Management solution offers a suite of innovative features designed to revolutionize vulnerability management. The solution provides continuous and dynamic vulnerability discovery across hybrid infrastructures, while enabling seamless pivoting between intrusion risk and business impact risk contexts. Additionally, it prioritizes risks based on the validated exploitability of a CVE, and the disruption it would cause to business critical systems, offering a comprehensive view of vulnerability risk, and transforms traditional risk assessment by adopting a threat-led approach that is tailored to the customer’s unique environment.