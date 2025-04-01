XConnect Announces Acquisition of Sekura.id,

XConnect has acquired the business of Sekura.id, a global provider of mobile identity, authentication and fraud prevention services. The acquisition matches XConnect’s deep expertise in trusted telephone number intelligence with Sekura.id’s innovations and global leadership in mobile ID verification and authentication.

Sekura.id’s seamless provision of mobile subscriber information will enhance XConnect’s portfolio of risk and identity services with APIs such as Know Your Customer (KYC), Number Verify and the growing list of authentication APIs being offered by MNOs. The acquisition provides Sekura.id with deeper levels of resources across the world that will be used to offer customers new services and capabilities. It also enables XConnect to complement and enable its traditional customer base of Telcos, CPaaS and ID&V providers with added fraud prevention solutions for their enterprise customers globally.

Sekura.id covers 2.5 billion people globally through 75 connected operators. It provides trusted, secure and easy-to-consume solutions for ID verification, anti-fraud and secure online authentication use cases, enabling easy integration of real-time mobile data into its partners’ existing services. Sekura.id is a trusted, approved GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner using its unrivalled industry API experience and the unique Uniti platform to make new revenue flow for operators, simply and quickly.

XConnect provides a trusted global source of network and subscriber information, based on privacy compliant phone number data including number portability, to optimise global communication services for routing, validation and fraud mitigation. It delivers carrier-grade services to operators globally, including MNOs, business messaging (A2P) hubs, CPaaS, aggregators, carriers and interconnect providers. Its parent company, Somos Inc., enables seamless communications between enterprises and consumers for over 1,400 service providers in the USA.