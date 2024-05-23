WithSecureTM Launches Luminen

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

WithSecure™ (formerly known as F-Secure Business) has announced the launch of Luminen. The powerful Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) experience significantly improves the efficiency and effectiveness of today’s busy and understaffed cyber defense teams by simplifying complex tasks and providing contextual guidance. WithSecure™ Luminen is now available for its Elements Cloud platform at no additional cost.

Leveraging advanced Large Language Models (LLM) capabilities, WithSecure™ Luminen enables IT security teams to manage their workload even in challenging, resource-constrained environments. It delivers precise and actionable recommendations that drive productivity gains. Luminen’s advanced algorithms provide deeper analysis of security incidents, automate actions, offer richer contextual insights, and enable flexible interaction with data, ensuring defenders can make informed decisions swiftly. Luminen lowers the bar for security administrators, making it easier for non-security experts to confidently navigate the complicated landscape of cyber security.

Key benefits of Luminen

• Maximize efficiency with limited resources: Luminen’s GenAI capabilities enable cyber defenders to significantly enhance their productivity, helping organizations protect themselves more effectively against cyber threats.

• High quality and unmatched ease of use: Luminen reduces the risk of incorrect recommendations from poorly crafted prompts by using preprocessed data and predefined, pre-tested prompt options. This structured approach eliminates the need for an unlimited chat-like interface, making Luminen’s capabilities easy to understand and fully embedded within the existing products of WithSecure™ Elements Cloud. We are lowering the bar for people to excel in cyber security.

• Uncompromising privacy standards: As a leading European cybersecurity company, WithSecure™ adheres to some of the world’s strictest privacy standards. Luminen utilizes proven foundational models that are model-agnostic and continuously improved without using data from user prompts. Each GenAI model is dedicated to a single organization, eliminating any risk of cross-organizational data exposure.

Responsible AI use

WithSecure™ has been at the forefront of AI innovation for many years, long before it became mainstream technology. The company’s AI journey began nearly a decade ago, with multiple machine learning models enhancing its detection and response capabilities. WithSecure™ is committed to the responsible use of AI, maintaining high-quality standards and strict privacy protocols while minimizing energy usage and environmental impact.