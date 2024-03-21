WithSecure offers Partners Early Access to its New Intelligent Exposure Management

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

WithSecure™ is offering partners exclusive access to its intelligent exposure management technology, to give them a first look at its comprehensive new way of proactively preventing breaches. Set to launch at WithSecure’s SPHERE24 event 28–29 May, 2024, the solution is the latest addition to WithSecure™ Elements Cloud, enabling mid-market companies to drive the paradigm shift from reactive to proactive cyber security. This adoption of proactive prevention is driven by a rapidly expanding attack surface, the professionalization of cyber crime, and the imperative to optimize resources.



A recent European study found that more than one in five – 22% – of enterprises in the European Union had suffered a security incident that led to service downtime or data loss.* Further, the share of incidents attributed to supply chain attacks skyrocketed from 1% in 2020 to 17% just a year later.**



WithSecure™ Elements Exposure Management has been particularly designed for mid-market businesses and security service partners serving them. It gives security operations teams 360° visibility across their entire digital estate, enabling them to constantly discover digital exposures and simulated attack paths before cyber criminals do. Knowing that not all exposures are equal, the solution uses AI models to prioritize and recommend the best actions to remediate exposures effectively. If needed, security teams can also elevate complex remediation actions to expert teams at WithSecure™.



WithSecure partners are invited to join the Exposure Management early access program. Participating in the program offers partners the opportunity to meet the growing demand for exposure management, stay ahead of the competition, and differentiate themselves in the increasingly competitive cyber security market. By aligning with the latest trends and best practices in threat exposure management, partners can enhance their value proposition and strengthen their position as trusted advisors to customers.



* Eurostat: 22% of EU enterprises had ICT security incidents

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-eurostat-news/w/EDN-20230214-1

** EU Agency for Cybersecurity: Top cyber threats in the EU

https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/infographics/cyber-threats-eu/

