WithSecure announces Partner Award winners at SPHERE24

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

WithSecure™ works with IT service providers, MSSPs, and businesses worldwide to deliver outcome-based cyber security solutions that protect mid-market companies. According to Chief Commercial Officer Lasse Gerdt, WithSecure is committed to collaborative growth with its partners, ensuring mutual success across the dynamic cyber security landscape.

The winners are:

• Telia Cygate Oy (Finland) for Best Performance. The Best Performance Award is for partners that have a long-term relationship with WithSecure™, performing exceptionally well in sales, growth, and commitment. Other nominees included OCI Cloud (France) and Vario Secure, Inc. (Japan).

• Metsys (France) for MSP Growth Partner of the Year. The MSP Growth Partner Award recognizes partners that performed exceptionally well in growing SaaS new sales or managed services sales. Other nominees included Dustin Finland Oy (Finland) and Lounea Yritysratkaisut Oy (Finland).

• Layer Informatique (France) for Co-Marketing Partner of the Year. This award is for partners who run the best joint marketing campaign. Other nominees included A1 Slovenija (Slovenia) and Yellow Cube Kft (Hungary).

• Upheads AS (Norway) for Co-Marketing Partner of the Year – the Best co-creation partner leading to almost double revenue growth.

• Ictivity (Netherlands) for Best Co-Innovation Partner. This new award is for partners who have delivered the best idea for our product and service offering. Other nominees included Advania Finland Oy (Finland) and Fence AS (Norway).

• Vortalsoft (USA) for Early Adopter – Co-Monitoring. The Early Adopter Award is for partners who stood out in onboarding and selling Co-Monitoring services. Other nominees included Ictivity (Netherlands) and Telia Cygate Oy (Finland).

• Fullhouse IT-Services AG (Germany) for Competence driven Partner of the Year. This award recognizes partners’ commitment to combine competence development with their sales programme to achieve extraordinary results.

• DefendEdge (USA) for Best Training Programme. With this award we celebrate our partners who invest their valuable time in developing their competence to effectively sell, administrate, and support our products and services.