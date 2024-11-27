White Peaks Solutions partners with NPAW

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

White Peaks Solutions, the prominent end-to-end OTT solutions provider based in France, has selected NPAW’s industry video analytics to augment its powerful KWIKmotion streaming video platform.

The KWIKmotion OVP (Online Video Platform) is an enterprise-level solution for broadcasters and publishers. Streaming companies can build, manage and monetize a complete OTT platform across multiple devices in a secure environment.

With the integration of NPAW’s analytics suite, KWIKmotion now offers QoE monitoring and optimization of its video delivery technology. With NPAW’s real-time business intelligence, KWIKmotion customers can track key metrics such as video performance, buffering issues, playback failures and playtime per user, resulting in a superior and uninterrupted viewing experience for end users.

The collaboration between NPAW and WPS underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, paving the way for an even more powerful and data-centric OTT ecosystem.