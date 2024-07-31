White House report supports open source AI

July 2024 by Michael Lieberman, Co-founder & CTO, Kusari

I was glad to see the White House, by way of a National Telecommunications and Information Administration report, conclude there is no need to restrict open source artificial intelligence. The idea of hiding the inner workings of software in order to prevent misuse — so-called "security by obscurity" — flies in the face of decades of real-world software development experience. In fact, the more open a model, the more trust we can place in it.

The definition of "open source AI" is a matter of vigorous debate, but we can generally think of openness as a spectrum with totally-closed on one end, and everything (including the training data) open on the other end. The closer we get to the totally-open end, the more we can understand how it works. One of the main concerns with generative AI models right now is understanding the provenance of the data: does the model have the input necessary to give reasonable output, or will the model tell us to put glue on pizza? A fully-open model is the only way to be sure.

The model files themselves can be an attack vector, like in the "Sleepy Pickle" attack which executes malware when the model is run. Fully-closed models aren’t vulnerable to this particular vector since the provider never shares the model with you, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have other issues involved. You’d never know. To guard against these attacks, the best course of action is to only get models and training data from trusted sources — this is the same advice you’d follow for procuring any other software.