Ways on How to Protect Your Business in the Digital-First World

February 2025 by Suraj Tiwari the Global Head of Information Security at VFS Global

The interconnection of the digital landscape has created almost limitless opportunity and an equally vast world of risk. Cyberattacks are becoming ever more sophisticated, targeting individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide, requiring an urgent need for greater vigilance and resilience. In 2024 alone, businesses faced nearly 7.8 million cyberattacks, This year, Safer Internet Day 2025 (11 February) focuses on a timely theme: “Too good to be true – Protecting yourself and others from scams online.” It aims to combat the growing threat of online scams while fostering greater digital literacy among users.

In the past year, we have seen a cyber-attack targeting Transport for London, crippling its online systems and affecting transport services relied upon by millions, which cost more than £30 million. Last year’s cyber-attack on NHS pathology provider Synnovis led to the postponement of over 1,100 elective procedures and more than 2,000 outpatient appointments across major London hospitals.

Given the widespread nature of these attacks, and the reality that organisations are unlikely to be able to repel every attack, many organizations have switched their focus from traditional cybersecurity, which prioritizes defense, to cyber resilience, which focuses on an organization’s ability to endure, recover, and adapt after cyber incidents.

So, here are five ways organizations can build cyber resilience.

1. Undertake a full initial assessment

Last year saw a surge in cyberattacks that highlighted vulnerabilities even in the most secure networks. Despite the alarming scale of these incidents, there is a dangerous gap in preparedness. According to the latest cyber breaches survey undertaken by the UK government, despite 50% of UK businesses falling victim to a cyberattack last year, only 31% had conducted a cyber risk assessment, and just 15% had implemented a formal incident management plan.

Technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and quantum computing are revolutionizing industries but also bring new risks. Thus, achieving cyber resilience requires an adaptive strategy that evolves with technological progress. Businesses should first undertake a full-scale initial assessment of their operations and the risks they face.

2. Use the latest AI and ML technology to detect irregularities

Utilizing real-time monitoring powered by AI and machine learning (ML) helps organizations detect irregularities and react promptly to potential breaches. Regularly updating security protocols and addressing newly identified vulnerabilities are essential for staying ahead of attackers.

3. Ensure third party / partner compliance and undertake regular audits

Robust data protection is not merely a regulatory requirement but a strategic business imperative.

One aspect of cybersecurity that businesses often neglect is ensuring their partners are cyber secure. That’s why VFS Global fortifies its systems through regular third-party risk management and fosters open communication channels both internally and externally.

As a partner to 68 client governments operating across 153 countries, VFS Global must adopt a proactive stance towards regulatory compliance through regular audits, timely policy updates and a dedicated focus on legal alignment. This both mitigates legal risks and enhances organizational credibility and customer trust. Our internal protocols must be in line with requirements of national security.

4. Stay ahead of forthcoming legislation

The UK’s new Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, which will be introduced this year aims to protect more services and supply chains, strengthen reporting requirements, and provide the government with a clearer picture of cyber risks. This legislation will be a crucial step toward hardening the UK’s cyber defenses, ensuring that both private and public sectors are better prepared for future threats. Those businesses who put in place measures ahead of the legislation coming in, will have a competitive edge on their competitors.

Recently, provisions banning certain applications, such as scraping the internet to create facial recognition databases, came into force on 2 February 2025 under the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act, passed in 2023. This world’s first comprehensive AI law ensures safe and trustworthy AI, paving the way for tough restrictions and potentially large fines for violations.

In summary, achieving cyber resilience is an ongoing process. Organizations must stay alert, adapt their plans as technologies progress and the tactics of cyber-criminals evolve. However, in any organization, technological fixes are not enough. Collaboration between governments, tech companies, and educational institutions is essential in creating a safer online world.