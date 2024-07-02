Wasabi Technologies and Retelit Partner

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, and Retelit, Italy’s leading B2B technology infrastructure provider, have formed a strategic partnership to expand cloud storage services in Italy. Retelit will provide Wasabi hot cloud storage as part of its core offering and Wasabi will be opening the first Italian storage region in Milan. This new region will be operational in the third quarter of 2024 and be deployed in Avalon 3, the newest green and hyperconnected data center in Retelit’s Avalon Campus.

Wasabi is the fastest-growing pure play cloud storage vendor in the market today and has been rapidly expanding across Europe since 2019. Wasabi hot cloud storage provides businesses in Italy with the freedom to store and access their data at a cost up to 80% less than competitors and with no fees for egress so they can put their data to work exactly when and how they need to. Wasabi’s storage region in Milan is its fifth in Europe and 14th overall.

Retelit, the leading Italian telecom company entirely focused on B2B, chose Wasabi hot cloud storage to complete and strengthen its new cloud offering. Retelit Cloud platforms are certified by ACN (the Italian Cybersecurity Agency) and are fully based in Italy, supporting Italian companies to archive large amounts of data in a secure, ultra-fast and unalterable way.

Retelit’s comprehensive suite of services already includes advanced network solutions, high-speed connectivity, and robust cybersecurity measures, ensuring that businesses have access to a seamless and secure digital infrastructure: by integrating Wasabi hot cloud storage into its existing cloud portfolio, Retelit enhances its ability to provide scalable, reliable, and cost-effective solutions that meet the diverse needs of customers.