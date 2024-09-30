Vodafone Idea strengthens its India network security with Nokia NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Vodafone Idea, one of India’s largest telco operators, has tapped Nokia NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to strengthen network security against rising cyber threats and security vulnerabilities for its consumer and enterprise customers.

NetGuard EDR, a telco-specific threat detection suite, will provide Vodafone Idea with real-time, automated monitoring to enable rapid detection and mitigation of endpoint-related security incidents. It will minimize security gaps, reduce the need for extensive testing, and optimize operational costs, while maintaining continuous service availability and performance of the protected endpoints in the entire Operational Technology (OT) network.

NetGuard EDR’s vendor-agnostic capabilities will integrate seamlessly with Vodafone Idea’s existing security tools and processes, strengthening the operator’s network security and furthering Vodafone Idea’s work of building a state-of-the-art Security Operations Center.

The deployment will initially cover Vodafone Idea’s 4G networks, and eventually the operator’s 5G network.