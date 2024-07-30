VNCphone puts an end to mobile spying

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

With VNCphone, VNC now enables professional mobile working without spying and illegal data eavesdropping – from the hardware, operating systems and platforms to the application modules at the application level. Currently, the market is still dominated by vendors and solutions that are questionable from a security perspective, as sensitive data is transmitted to anonymous recipients in an unsolicited and non-transparent manner each time it is used.

With VNCphone a secure alternative is now available. VNC has created its own integrated system. It extends end-to-end from the device hardware to the independence from proprietary clouds on the platform level, the VNClagoon OS as a Google-free Android operating system and optional VPN to the pre-installed VNClagoon applications. The hardware basis of this solution is the Volla Phone, manufactured in Germany. Among other things, it is dual-boot capable, so that the user can choose between VNClagoon OS, Ubuntu Touch, a Linux-based operating system, or a normal Google Android. It is therefore perfectly suited for COPE scenarios (Corporate Owned – Personally Enabled), where devices provided by the company can also be used privately. The modular software stack VNClagoon is already preinstalled on the VNCphone. Applications like VNCtalk, VNCmail, VNCproject or VNCtask can be activated via subscription on the VNC website and can be used immediately for mobile collaboration.

The VNClagoon software stack with applications like VNCtalk is already preinstalled on the VNCphone