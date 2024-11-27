VIVOTEK Safeguards CDO Newton in Belgium with AI-Powered Security Solutions

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

VIVOTEK has played a pivotal role in enhancing campus safety at CDO Newton, a renowned educational institution in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium, that helps guide students in taking their first steps toward the job market. As CDO Newton expanded its facilities, ensuring the security of students, staff, and visitors across a larger, more dynamic campus became increasingly challenging. To address this, CDO Newton turned to VIVOTEK’s state-of-the-art AI security solutions to provide a scalable, comprehensive security system that offers maximum coverage, advanced AI capabilities, and improved operational efficiency.

Challenges

CDO Newton’s previous security infrastructure was unable to effectively monitor all areas of its expanding campus. It lacked full coverage and had blind spots, while system administrators spent long hours manually searching footage. Additionally, the time-consuming manual video review process hindered the quick identification and response to potential incidents. The institution needed a solution that would: old and outdated.

Provide comprehensive coverage with minimal blind spots.

Enable efficient monitoring and management using AI-driven technology.

Be scalable to accommodate future growth and evolving security needs.

Reduce the total cost of ownership by minimizing the number of cameras required and simplifying maintenance.

VIVOTEK, in collaboration with trusted partners Educorner bvba and Optima Networks, provided a powerful solution that addressed these challenges head-on. By combining VIVOTEK’s AI-powered cameras with a user-friendly video management platform, the solution ensured enhanced campus security, and a more efficient overall system.

Solutions

VIVOTEK’s security technology played a central role in transforming CDO Newton’s security infrastructure. A carefully planned deployment saw the installation of a range of VIVOTEK cameras, complemented by Network Optix Video Management System(VMS) and VIVOTEK’s Deep Search Plugin, to provide an integrated and effective solution.

Key components of the system included:

ž 12MP 360-Degree Fisheye Cameras: These cameras deliver panoramic coverage, eliminating blind spots and reducing the number of cameras needed. With their wide coverage area, they also minimize installation and maintenance costs, offering a highly cost-effective long-term solution.

ž 5MP 180-Degree Panoramic Cameras: Ideal for areas requiring broad, high-definition coverage, these cameras ensure clear, distortion-free footage across key zones.

ž 89-v2 Fixed Dome Cameras: These cameras were strategically placed to secure high-risk areas, delivering clear, AI-powered analytics that support enhanced object detection and incident management.

ž Network Optix VMS and VIVOTEK Deep Search Plugin: Integrated into the system, these tools significantly enhance usability, enabling security personnel to quickly search and identify objects and individuals within large video datasets using advanced AI-based filters.

Key Benefits to CDO Newton

ž Comprehensive Coverage with Cost Savings: VIVOTEK’s combination of 360-degree and 180-degree panoramic cameras ensures wide coverage of CDO Newton’s campus, reducing the need for additional cameras. This translates to lower installation and maintenance costs while still providing robust security coverage.

ž AI-Powered Object Detection and Real-Time Alerts: Equipped with VIVOTEK’s Edge AI technology, the system’s advanced object recognition capabilities detect unusual trespassing in restricted areas or unauthorized vehicles parked in no-parking zones. This ensures security staff can investigate and intervene promptly, minimizing risks and enhancing overall campus safety.

ž Intuitive Video Management: The integration of VIVOTEK’s Deep Search Plugin with Network Optix VMS provides a user-friendly interface that allows security staff to easily manage and monitor live footage, conduct investigations, and access historical data. This streamlined process reduces the need for extensive training and enhances operational efficiency.

ž Scalability for Future Growth: The modular nature of the system ensures that it can be expanded to meet the future needs of CDO Newton as the campus continues to grow. Additional cameras can be easily added without significant disruption to existing operations, ensuring that the institution’s evolving security requirements are met.

Results and Customer Feedback

VIVOTEK, in collaboration with local partners Educorner bvba and Optima Networks, successfully implemented an efficient security solution at CDO Newton. This exciting example demonstrates the integration of innovative technology and expertise to create a secure, scalable, and cost-effective system, providing a safer learning environment for both campus management and students.

VIVOTEK continuously offers the most trusted cutting-edge security solutions to its customers and deeply develops various vertical markets in the future, including the educational sector that fosters knowledge.