VIVOTEK Ranked Among Best Taiwan Global Brands

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

VIVOTEK has been selected as one of the " Best Taiwan Global Brands " for 2024 by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan for five consecutive years, recognizing the continuous innovation of its AI products and solutions. With a sharp market insight and an innovation-driven approach, VIVOTEK delivers comprehensive AI solutions, integrating AI cameras, video management software and cloud security services to support vertical industries such as smart transportation, manufacturing, and building automation. These AI solutions enhance security while promoting sustainable operations, positioning VIVOTEK as a pioneer in the security industry.

The " Best Taiwan Global Brands " is organized by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Industrial Development Bureau and evaluated by the global consultancy Interbrand, recognizes companies based on brand strength, role of brand and financial performance. VIVOTEK excelled in all three categories, reporting NT$9.16 billion in consolidated revenue in 2023. The company also invests heavily in innovation, with R&D expenses exceeding 10% of revenue.

Notable advancements include Edge-Computing cameras, AI-powered security systems, and other advanced technologies shaping the future of security. VIVOTEK strengthens its market position with industry-leading 5-year product warranties, earning customer trust, and expanding its AI-powered cloud surveillance platform VORTEX in regions like the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand, reducing costs and improving management efficiency.

VIVOTEK continues to demonstrate excellent corporate governance, and the brand has received widespread market recognition for exceptional value. In terms of environmental impact, VIVOTEK aligns with the parent company Delta Group’s goal of achieving RE100 by 2030. VIVOTEK has initiated the Scope 3 carbon reduction project to tackle carbon emissions. The company also plans to conduct carbon audits for its overseas subsidiaries and offices, further accelerating its journey towards net-zero emissions.

On the social front, VIVOTEK’s sustainability journey begins with its brand catalyst, Concern for Others’ Cares. The company has expanded the security solutions to social corners, launching the industry’s first ‘Safety Map’ for sustainable activities. The initiative invites employees to form security teams, visiting local neighborhoods, Taoyuan City Happy Home Mental Retardation Training Services Institution, and Taipei Shuangxi Elementary School to conduct on-the-ground investigations of safety hazards. VIVOTEK provided concrete safety improvement suggestions, creating safer environment, and expanding social impact, contributing to sustainable development.