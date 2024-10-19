VIVOTEK Empowers Japan’s Century-Old YANMAR CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT with Advanced Surveillance for Digital Transformation

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is one of Japan’s largest manufacturing companies, founded in 1912, and now has more than 25,000 employees worldwide. YANMAR has positioned itself in the international market as a pioneer in diesel engine technology and has developed a wide range of industrial equipment, including engines, agricultural machinery, installations, construction equipment, power systems, marine and other components. With over a century of manufacturing experience, YANMAR is actively promoting digital transformation across the company. As part of this initiative, VIVOTEK implemented advanced surveillance solutions to enhance traffic management and operational efficiency for YANMAR CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. in Fukuoka, Japan.

Challenges

Before implementing VIVOTEK’s surveillance solutions, YANMAR CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. faced several challenges in ensuring the safety of the factory area. These challenges included:

ž Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) were prone to accidents at intersections with truck routes and walking zones. Additionally, AGVs sometimes derailed or stopped due to issues like sunlight reflecting off QR code covers, affecting navigation and requiring better monitoring for diagnosis and resolution.

ž Difficulty in identifying the root causes of quality issues on the assembly line due to high daily production volume and operators’ inability to recall specific incidents.

ž Inefficient manual inspections were needed to monitor paint sludge on stored paint containers, along with the need to understand the true causes of productivity issues and detect abnormalities in painting equipment early.

These challenges underscored the need for a comprehensive security solution to enhance the efficiency and safety of factory operations. A surveillance system can not only track accident on traffic routes and improve route planning but also boost overall factory operational efficiency.

Solutions

After identifying the client’s pain points, VIVOTEK, in collaboration with its partner Takebishi, tailored advanced surveillance solutions to meet their needs by installing various type of cameras and a video receiver in the construction equipment assembly facility of YANMAR CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

ž AGVs Monitoring: Cameras are focused on monitoring AGVs, enabling supervisors to respond immediately to accidents and identify areas for improvement in safety protocols.

ž Assembly Line Monitoring: Camera footage captures images of the assembly line, helping to pinpoint the causes of quality issues and streamline production processes. By utilizing this "looking-back" analysis, management can improve both productivity and safety, pinpoint areas needing improvement, and significantly reduce unwanted accidents, resulting in more effective and efficient operations.

ž Sludge Monitoring: Cameras can monitor the accumulated sludge on stored paint containers, which can cause unpleasant odors in the facility. This monitoring helps maintain a cleaner and odor-free environment. Previously, staff had to physically inspect the site every hour, often discovering that no cleaning was necessary. With the cameras providing continuous real-time images, management can now remotely monitor the condition of the equipment, significantly reducing unnecessary site visits. Staff only need to visit the site when cleaning is actually required.

ž Smart Analysis through Integration of VIVOTEK’s Cameras and BI Tool: By integrating VIVOTEK’s cameras with the BI tool MotionBoard, camera footage is now being used for work analysis and status monitoring in the factory, enabling more intelligent analysis.

Results and Customer Feedback

YANMAR CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. expressed a high level of satisfaction with VIVOTEK’s advanced surveillance solutions, including performance, price, reliability.

"Not only did they meet our requirements, but VIVOTEK also provided more detailed proposals based on their expertise. They were flexible in handling tight deadlines and challenging installation demands," said YANMAR CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

"While this project was implemented at one of YANMAR CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.’s locations, due to the customer’s high satisfaction, we aim to expand the solution across their nationwide facilities and throughout the entire Yanmar Group," commented from partner company Takebishi Co., Ltd.