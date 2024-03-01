Rechercher
VITEC Launches the MGW Diamond-H Compact 4K HDMI Encoder

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

VITEC is launching the MGW Diamond-H 4K HDMI encoder to further enhance its broad portfolio of HEVC encode and decode products.

The MGW Diamond-H, a portable 4K HDMI Encoder is a significant addition to VITEC’s portable HEVC encoder product line, setting a new standard for quality, efficiency, and integration. With the ability to encode up to 4 channels from two HDMI inputs, the MGW Diamond-H empowers users to capture and stream content with unparalleled quality and minimal latency.

The unit is designed to facilitate integration into existing setups. Featuring HDMI loop through, the MGW Diamond-H ensures a smooth workflow and enhanced connectivity with existing video equipment. For optimal reliability and power efficiency, the MGW Diamond-H can be powered via Power over Ethernet, streamlining installations and reducing the need for additional power sources.

VITEC is a specialize in video encoding for many different workflows from military, enterprise, broadcast, education, and sports venues. The MGW Diamond-H meets the growing demand for 4K video encoding, while delivering low-latency delivery of high-quality video in an efficient, compact form-factor.


