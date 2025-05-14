Virtana Acquires Zenoss

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Virtana announced it has acquired Zenoss, a pioneer in real-time IT service monitoring and aa expert in AI-powered event intelligence. This strategic acquisition aims to bridge the gap between service visibility and infrastructure control in hybrid environments. The increased scale of Virtana and Zenoss will enable greater opportunity for accelerated investment and innovation.

The combined entity introduces the industry’s broadest, deepest, and most unified observability platform, empowering IT and risk management teams to trace incidents from business-service impact to underlying infrastructure behavior through a single, AI-powered lens. By correlating real-time user impact, service topology, and hybrid infrastructure telemetry, this integration enables customers to quickly pinpoint failures, performance issues, and cost drivers, eliminating blind spots and accelerating resolution.

The combination positions Virtana to address a rapidly expanding observability and hybrid cloud monitoring market, expected to surpass $19 billion by 2028, according to industry estimates. As enterprises shift toward hybrid and multi-cloud environments and demand unified, AI-driven operational insights, Virtana is uniquely equipped to deliver the breadth, depth, and intelligence modern IT teams require to drive resilience, efficiency, and business success.

Why the Combination Matters:

• Unified Observability

The combination of Virtana and Zenoss creates the first platform to provide Full-Stack Observability from top-level services to the deepest level infrastructure. Virtana offers deep insights from over 16,000+ metrics for infrastructure and container observability, while Zenoss provides enhanced event intelligence for hundreds of out-of-the-box infrastructure and application services.

• AI-Driven Resilience

Combines Zenoss’ model-informed AIOps with real-time IT service mapping, event correlation, and real-time topology visualization with Virtana’s agentic AI and machine-learning models for capacity and cost optimization. These capabilities expand intelligent automation and accelerate predictive root-cause analysis (RCA) and remediation.

• Proactive Prevention

While some system disruptions are caused by external cyberattacks, most result from internal failures—misconfigurations, capacity limits, cascading service degradation, or delayed detection. The combined platform helps IT and operations teams surface issues earlier, understand their impact faster, and take action before they disrupt business continuity.

• Operational Efficiency

Customers have achieved up to 95% faster MTTR and 99.999% uptime by combining early warning signals with AI-driven event intelligence that accelerates root cause analysis, enabling IT leaders to fix problems faster, forecast risk, prioritize investments, and justify spend with data-backed precision.

• Unique Market Position

The deepest and broadest hybrid observability platform for on-premises infrastructure, legacy data-center workloads, containerized microservices, and multi-cloud resources, eliminating tool sprawl and simplifying platform consolidation and modernization strategies.

• Accelerated Innovation Roadmap

Combined R&D capabilities fast-track forthcoming features, including automated remediation, and optimization for AI and ephemeral workloads, all within the Virtana Platform.