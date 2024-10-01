VIPRE Introduces All-in-one Endpoint EDR+MDR Package

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

VIPRE Security Group launched a new combined VIPRE Endpoint EDR+MDR package. This single, simplified, and streamlined managed protection package provides organisations of all sizes with cost-effective, advanced, and around-the-clock endpoint security. For managed service providers (MSPs), this solution provides a genuine opportunity for portfolio expansion to offer Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services to customers.

With this powerful all-in-one VIPRE Endpoint EDR+MDR solution, organisations receive top-tier Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) capabilities such as threat detection, DNS protection, ransomware rollback, patch, and vulnerability management – alongside a fully managed threat incident response led by an experienced forensics team. This includes 24x7x365 coverage backed by stringent service level agreement guarantees, managed containment and remediation, threat hunting and forensic analysis, and more.

Both VIPRE solutions, EDR and MDR, will also remain available individually.