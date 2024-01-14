Vigilance.fr - Windows Defender Antimalware Platform: privilege escalation, analyzed on 14/11/2023
January 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Windows Defender Antimalware Platform, in order to escalate his privileges.
